Three unidentified objects, probably Chinese spy balloons intercepted from 2019 to 2021. While the US analyzes the debris of downed flying objects, the Japanese government has spoken openly about the sightings that have occurred in its airspace in recent years. And the Japanese Ministry of Defense has asked Beijing to account for it, reiterating that Japan will never accept any violation of its territory.

February 14, 2023



The three flying objects were detected in southwestern Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture in November 2019, and in the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Aomori, as previously reported, in June 2020 and September 2021, respectively.

“Following further analyzes of the confirmed balloon-shaped flying objects in Japan’s airspace (…), we have come to the conclusion that there is a strong presumption that these are unmanned reconnaissance balloons operated by China,” said the Ministry of Defense in a statement. Japan has asked China “to confirm the facts of this matter through diplomatic channels” and “strongly urged” the neighboring country “not to repeat such a situation in the future. We will increase efforts to improve surveillance against this type of systems and any object related to espionage activities”. However, the ministry did not explain why it believes the flying objects belong to China.

February 13, 2023



The announcement comes after the country’s authorities decided to review previous sightings of unidentified flying objects on its territory, in the wake of Washington’s shooting down of the balloon from China that detonated on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina and the other three flying objects sighted and shot down as a precaution by US military fighters. In a press conference, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the self-defense forces would be allowed to use weapons, including air-to-air missiles, to deal with airspace incursions.