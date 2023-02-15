There are treks that you dream of even at night. Streets highlighted on the wish map. Mountains you look at them and hold your breath. Views you’ve already seen in your mind before you even see them with your eyes. There are trips that you have to do, at least once in your life.

10 treks to do at least once in a lifetime

Certainly thinking about it now is hard, since we can’t even move from home, or from the Municipality or from the Region. But dreaming costs nothing, and sooner or later we’ll go back to travel. For this we have chosen 10, not impossible, all full of charm, colors, sensations, nature, humanity.

1. The Andes, Peru

The destination is obviously Machu Pichu, the lost city of the Incas.

2. Annapurna, Nepal

In every respect a trek in the Annapurna region is unmatched.

3. The Matterhorn

In the heart of the Alps, it is the cradle of mountaineering and for many its ascent is a tribute to the history of this sport.

4. Damavand, Iran

The Elburz Mountains soar between the Caspian Sea and Tehran, and among these stand the 5,795m Damavand, the highest peak in the Middle East.

5. Monte Elbrus, Russia

The lighthouse that stands out over the Caucasus, between Europe and Asia (indeed, with its 5642 meters, it is technically the highest mountain in Europe).

6. L’Everest, Nepal

Need to write why? 8856 meters above sea level, the highest mountain in the world, the dream of every hiker and climber.

7. Cilaltépetl and Iztaccíhuatl, Mexico

The third and seventh highest mountains in North America, they are two volcanoes and are undoubtedly among the most fascinating climbs in Central America.

8. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Along the way to the summit there are spectacular views of Mawenzi and the chance to see animals and birds of the African savannah.

9. Huytny Peak, Mongolia

Also known as Friendship Peak, it is the highest point in Mongolia, within the Tavan Bogd Uul (five saints), the 5 peaks that mark the border between China, Russia and Mongolia.

10. Denali, Alaska

The highest mountain in North America and above all from the base to the summit are 5490 meters, the highest altitude difference in the world that can be tackled.

And you, what did you do? What do you want to do? AND what other dreams to do, sooner or later?

For inspiration you can read our articles on trekking.

