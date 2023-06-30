Srđan Amidžić, Minister of Finance of Bosnia and Herzegovina Info

After the checks, the Central Election Commission /CEC/ BiH today issued a certificate that the candidate Srđan Amidžić meets all the necessary conditions for appointment to the position of Minister of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers.

At the 50th session, the CEC considered the Report on the checks of the proposed candidate, and on June 23, it received the act of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which submitted the completed forms for the candidate for the position of minister in the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

And the Agency for Investigations and Protection (SIPA) BiH received a request from Borjana Krišto to verify the veracity of information regarding the candidate for the new Minister of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers, Srđan Amidžić, SIPA said.

“The deadline for checking candidates in accordance with the Law on the Council of Ministers is 30 days”, stated from SIPA.

After passing the check, Amidžić should be voted as a minister in the House of Representatives of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

Amidžić was proposed as the new Minister of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers after Zoran Tegeltija resigned from that position in order to take over the position of director of the Directorate for Indirect Taxation of BiH. Amidžić will come to the ministerial position from the Banjaluk City Assembly, where he is a member of the SNSD.

