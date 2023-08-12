Home » Stanija Dobrojević in a pink bikini | Entertainment
Stanija Dobrojević frolics in Miami, and regularly brags on social media about her gorgeous curves and her pink world.

Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

It is only known about him that he pleases her in all possible ways, that they do not separate and that he is tattooed. Given that she was unlucky in love before, she now keeps her intimacy only for herself, but still for her fans regularly presents hot issues and photos.

Since everything is in pink this summer, due to the popularity of the movie “Barbie”, which made everyone crazy, especially women, Stanija also posed in a pink bikini, and wrote: “In my real pink world“.

Source: Espresso

