2022-07-24 23:05
Live it on July 24th Men’s Basketball Asian Cup final, Australia beat Lebanon, won the Asian Cup champion.

Since the restructuring of the Asian Cup, Australia has participated twice and won the championship. It is worth mentioning that Australia’s lineup this time can be called “three teams”, and none of their players in the NBA played in this event.

They also became the fourth consecutive Asian Cup team, the other three being China, the Philippines and Iran.

