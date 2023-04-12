Home World State of emergency in Italy due to migrants | Info
World

State of emergency in Italy due to migrants | Info

by admin
State of emergency in Italy due to migrants | Info

The Italian government announced today that it has imposed a state of emergency due to migration after a “sudden increase” in the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The state of emergency will be supported by initial funding of five million euros, the Ministry of the Sea and Civil Protection announced, and will last for six months.

“Let it be clear, we are not solving the problem, the solution can only depend on the responsible intervention of the EU,” said Nello Musumeci, Minister of Civil Protection.

The measure will allow Djordje Meloni’s government to more quickly return those who are not allowed to stay in Italy, increasing identification and deportation orders, a government source said.

The government, in office since October, has promised to curb mass immigration, but around 31,300 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year, according to Interior Ministry data, compared to around 7,900 in the same period last year.

The Coastguard yesterday led rescue operations involving two ships carrying a total of 1,200 people, with charity groups also joining forces to save lives at sea.

After a deadly shipwreck in the southern Italian region of Calabria in late February, Meloni called on the EU to do more to stop illegal immigration, as she toughened prison sentences for people smugglers.

“It is right that the Ministry of the Interior and the institutions should have special powers to deal with and manage the complex phenomenon that burdens some southern regions,” Calabria Governor Roberto Occiuto said in a statement.

See also  Taliban and separatists in place of Merkel and Xi: the Russian Economic Forum in the shadow of the war

(Srna)

You may also like

Vremenska prognoza wednesday 12 april 2023 | Info

The journalist Mario Obole has died, he defined...

Case of Emanuela Orlandi, her brother Pietro: Vatican...

Manchester City beat Bayern in the Champions League...

The leader of the opposition party in South...

“I’m adopted and happy, that’s why Ezio Greggio...

Di Ferro, cocaine and the other episodes being...

Hope, the eldest daughter of Peace: “My Ireland...

The last message of the murdered teenage girl...

Serbian open Banjaluka tennis court construction | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy