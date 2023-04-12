Home News Inline skater hit by motorcycle and critically injured | > – News – Lower Saxony
Status: 04/11/2023 5:38 p.m

The 52-year-old woman had to be taken to a hospital by rescue helicopter. (theme picture)

On Easter Monday, an inline skater was critically injured in an accident in Wedemark in the Hanover region. According to the police, the 52-year-old woman wanted to cross the L 380. A 61-year-old man with his motorcycle hit her for reasons that have not yet been clarified. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident and had to be taken to a hospital by rescue helicopter. The 61-year-old was slightly injured and suffered a shock, which is why he was also taken to a hospital. According to the police, the L 380 had to be completely closed in both directions for around two hours. The police are asking witnesses who can provide information about the cause of the accident to contact the police station in Mellendorf at phone number (05130) 97 71 15 Report to.

