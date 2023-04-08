Novak Djokovic congratulated Partizan and revealed that his son Stefan supports the black and white team.

Partizan made it to the top 8 of the Euroleague, Novak Djokovic was the first to congratulate the black and whites. Željko Obradović approached the Serbian ace immediately after the match, and then Novak stood in front of the cameras. He did that in the halftime when he admitted that his son supports Partizan and he supports Crvena zvezda.

After finishing, he was in front of the cameras of the Euroleague. “An incredible match, an incredible atmosphere, Partizan played very well, Monaco came back, it was uncertain. Kevin Pantera’s key three at the end. I’m really glad that the Serbian team advanced. It’s been a long time, I’m glad that the team from Serbia made it through,” Djokovic said and added that he “hopes he’ll be able to watch the match live again if Partizan plays Monaco in the quarterfinals.”

In the break between the two parts, he talked about “Sport klub” and mentioned Stefan. “I support Partizan when they play against anyone but Zvezda. My son supports Partizan, now we also go to Partizan matchesI hope they will make it to the top 8,” he said at halftime.

In the end it happened, and he told how he had to warn his son, because the first man of the home team was sitting next to them. “The president of Monaco is sitting next to us, I pinch him a little if he overdoes it. He told me that he can’t cheer as much as he wants, just not to shout ‘hoo’ at the other team. It’s interesting, he loves basketball, Serbia is a country of basketball, we follow, we cheer.”

Finally, he talked about the tournament in Monte Carlo, where he is the first seed. “I also expect the maximum from myself, I’m glad that I’m healthy, that everything is going well in the context of the preparations for the tournament, I haven’t played for a long time, I hope to open the tournament with a win. It’s slag, it’s a demanding substrate, a different approach. The main goal is Roland Garros,” Djokovic concluded.