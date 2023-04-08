Home World Stefan Đoković plays tennis in Monte Carlo | Sport
Stefan Đoković plays tennis in Monte Carlo | Sport

Stefan Đoković played tennis after the match between Partizan and Monaco.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/ROLEXMCMASTERS

Stefan Djokovic it became a real hit. He was at the match between Partizan and Monaco in the Euroleague and supported the black and white team. During that match, Novak also admitted that his son supports Partizan and that he goes to the matches with him.

Even Željko Obradović and his chosen ones greeted him, they celebrated placing in the top 8 with him, and then Stefan made a new show. This time with a racket in his hands. As part of the promotion of the tournament in Monte Carlo, Novak and Janik Siner first played on the street, and then the kids took over. Nole “randomly chose” exactly Stefan. “Hello, nice to meet you“, said Novak as he handed Stefan the racket.

The host of the program then asked the two players to play the role of coach. “Newbie, do you know this boy“, the host asked jokingly. The answer came quickly. “Oh, yes, there he is, a local kid“, laughed Djokovic.

Novak is soon waiting for the start of the tournament in Monte Carlo, where he will try to win the title. Neither Rafael Nadal nor Carlos Alcaraz will participate in the competition.

