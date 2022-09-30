The new week comes as the market sell-off continues after the UK government announced its fiscal plan, with Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government just a few days into office under intense pressure.

On September 23, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Kwarten launched a desperate tax cut and additional borrowing plan to stimulate the economy. Investors reacted violently and extremely negatively, and British assets plummeted. Over the weekend, Kwasey promised further tax cuts, seemingly unconcerned by the market’s reaction.

The decline barely waned when Asian markets opened on September 26, with the beleaguered pound hitting a fresh 37-year low against the dollar. If traders continue to feedback market sentiment in real time this week, the decline will continue to deepen, and the risk of selling may not only lead to short-term embarrassment for the government, but a more serious crisis, and the policy must respond quickly.

The British pound fell as much as 0.9% on the evening of September 25, falling below $1.08, so the British government bond market at 8 am on September 26 is also worthy of attention.

“The pound is likely to weaken further as widespread private spending in the fiscal sector fails to match monetary policy to offset inflationary impulses,” Goldman Sachs analysts including Carmackia Treveld said on Sept. 23. in a report sent to clients.

September 23rd came close to being the worst day for the pound against the dollar since the record collapse following the Brexit vote in 2016, showing just how serious it has been in history. It closed down 3.6%, the seventh-biggest drop in the past 50 years. Meanwhile, government bond yields soared, with some durations hitting records, as investors punished the chancellor for growth without remorse.

If the current situation persists, higher yields will significantly increase borrowing costs, as the Resolution Foundation, a British think tank, estimates that its plans over the next five years will require an additional 400 billion pounds ($434 billion) in debt. At the same time, the interest bill has ballooned because of stubbornly high inflation and the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Last week’s market moves could have a huge impact. The Daily Telegraph (The Telegraph) said on September 24 that if the pound fell to the equivalent of the dollar, Truss’ tax cut policy would face opposition from the Conservative backbenchers. At the same time, some market players have called for the Bank of England to take urgent action to stem the trend of sterling depreciation, after all, the sterling is so low in contemporary times, which may intensify panic.

Former Bank of England official Adam Posen said on Twitter that Governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England is expected to “publicly say by mid-week that if sterling falls, interest rates will rise.” He also mentioned It is possible that the Treasury will intervene in the pound before the market opens on September 25, but others pointed out that the UK has much less foreign exchange reserves than countries such as Japan, which have followed the same policies.

If the market can calm down a bit over the weekend and the pullback starts on Sept. 26, it could buy Truss and Kwarten some time to get back on the agenda. The Conservative Party conference in early October, which was originally about a new government coming into power, has taken on a new level of importance and could now be turned into an opportunity for the government to restore its damaged credibility.

But in the market, many people are very pessimistic about the outlook. More forecasts emerged after last week’s turmoil, with even former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers predicting that the pound would fall below parity with the dollar. Bloomberg’s options pricing model puts the odds of sterling falling to 1 against the dollar in the next six months at one in four, up from 14% on September 22.

Others are more worried about future UK debt. It is troubling that central bank support through quantitative easing, the saviour of gilts, is now backfired as officials try to rein in an out-of-control price surge.

“The British government bond market is gradually adjusting to the dramatic changes in the fiscal situation and the huge supply and demand outlook.” Analysts at HSBC wrote in a report on September 23. “The return of massive borrowing comes at a time when the BoE has also turned from a bond buyer to a seller and, more importantly, other investors are increasingly concerned about the credibility of the UK’s finances.”

Sterling fell after Kwarten’s speech on September 23, the 10-year bond yield rose more than 30 basis points to 3.83%, and the five-year bond rate rose by a record 51 basis points.

Meanwhile, traders expect a further 120 basis points of rate hikes at the Bank of England meeting on Nov. 3, more than double the rate hike to 2.25% on Sept. 22. Traders are also considering the possibility of a rate hike during the meeting, said Trevor Pugh, head of Treasury broking and agency at interdealer brokerage Tradition Ltd.

The new chancellor denied investor panic after the pound fell sharply, telling the Financial Times that “markets are always volatile – it’s important to stay calm and focus on long-term strategy.”

Right now, the market’s view on the long-term strategy doesn’t appear to be clear.

“Unless there are tangible measures to address fiscal issues, or the economy shows surprisingly strong growth figures, investors will likely continue to avoid the pound.” ING’s Antoine Bouvet and Chris Turner wrote on September 23. “We think the dollar rally is also in overdrive, so the market may be underestimating the odds of a parity between the pound and the dollar.” (Fortune China)

Translator: Xia Lin