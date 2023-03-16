by palermotoday.it – ​​22 seconds ago

No signs of forced entry on the door or window. Yet a millionaire booty disappeared into thin air. Mysterious theft at the home of an entrepreneur from Palermo in Milan, Giuseppe Cummo, called “the restaurateur of VIPs”, owner of “Le Specialità” of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mysterious theft worth one and a half million at the home of a Palermitan in Milan: the stolen collection of luxury watches appeared 22 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».