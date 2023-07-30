Storm in South Tyrol | Info

Smaller bridges were washed away in a short but powerful storm that hit the Italian region of South Tyrol, and a landslide was triggered under the Gardena pass in the Dolomites in the northeast of the country.

Streams in the municipality of Olang near the border with Austria turned into torrents, and several wooden bridges were washed away.

Local fire departments said roads were blocked by mud.

Footage of three bridges washed away as the Furkelbach stream overflowed its banks was posted on social media.

A landslide three kilometers below the Gardena pass crushed several parked cars.

So far there are no reports of injuries in yesterday’s storm in South Tyrol.

