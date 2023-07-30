Linnemann on the shortage of skilled workers: don’t rely too much on immigration

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to the designated CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann, the federal government is relying too much on immigration from abroad to solve the shortage of skilled workers. “The federal government makes the mistake of focusing primarily on the immigration of foreign skilled workers,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Online Sunday, Print Monday). “But the potential is small: around 40,000 to 60,000 people from third countries enter the labor market every year, and that doesn’t solve our problems. The government criminally ignores domestic potential.”

Instead, Linnemann suggested this: “Anyone who retires and continues to work voluntarily should be allowed to earn 2,000 euros a month tax-free. There are also 600,000 people between the ages of 18 and 24 who neither work nor have an education.” You can’t just give up on these young people as lost.

