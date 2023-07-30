Dengue fever: symptoms and necessary treatments against the infectious disease

Dengue fever is a viral disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes and is very dangerous and also widespread.

It is true that, unlike many other insects, mosquitoes are not lethal at all – except for some cases – and that they do not have serious consequences. Perhaps, however, not everyone imagines that this is not the case at all.

If they sting a person with previous pathologies, in fact, the unthinkable and irreparable can really happen: the spread of other viruses.

Dengue fever: the disease of mosquitoes

The bite of a mosquito that has previously bitten a person with dengue fever leads to the circulation of the virus. The disease manifests itself after a short time, on average the virus is stationary for 2-7 days. The main vector is the mosquito because the virus cannot be mixed from man to man. The very active and dangerous species in the West are those that develop in the rainy month in America, Australia, Asia. In the North Europa this disease is equally widespread due to the importation of goods or caused by already infected travelers on the move.

What is dengue fever and how does it manifest itself?

The disease begins precisely with the fever, hence the name, and is accompanied by headaches, pain in the eye area, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting. There skin can appear flushed usually in the following days however i children they show no symptoms. Diagnosing it is not always easy so it is necessary to do specific blood tests to be able to determine the presence of dengue fever.

The tropical disease has five different strains and being immune to one type does not protect you from the others and this is a further risk factor. In the most severe cases if not treated properly can generate circulatory shock and death.

Obviously the best solution to ward off the disease is avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which is not so simple since these inept are everywhere and it is not possible to know which ones are carriers of the disease and which ones are not. For safety, always use a skin repellent and household devices to defend yourself, if you are in nature instead it is better to use long clothes to cover the skin. To combat the risk of an epidemic this is the only possible solution. Dengue fever can lead to serious illnesses, there is currently no vaccine and the disease is spreading.

