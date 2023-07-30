According to Esendex, to respond to customer requests and retain them, it is essential to focus on mobile messaging and conversational marketing strategies.

Conversational Marketing revolves around the idea of ​​putting customers first. With a goal of understand needs and communicate effectively with them, is becoming increasingly popular among Italian companies as well. Indeed, although the conversions remain an essential objective, attention is increasingly shifting to everything related to the Customer Experience. That is the experience that the customer has when he relates to the company.

Customers always at the centre

According to a survey carried out by Esendex, contacts with companies are now quite frequent. In fact, 41% of respondents declared having contacted a company in the last three days. While the percentage even rises to 63% if we refer to the last week. Contacts with companies take place for the most varied reasons: from information on products or services to those on orders or shipments. Or from payment details to point-of-sale address requests. Often generating multi-channel conversations that it is important to always be able to manage in the best possible way to be sure of establishing and maintaining a good relationship with the customer.

Multi-channel conversations

Carmine Scandale, Head of Sales of Esendex Italia

By now taken for granted the central importance of the smartphone in our daily communications, it is evident how crucial it is today for companies to make use of Conversational Marketing and define correct mobile messaging strategies. To satisfy the most diverse needs, it is also essential to be able to leverage multi-channels. Thus offering customers various contact options, such as WhatsApp, SMS and ChatBot. If you want to create fast, asynchronous and personal communication between company and customer, however, you need to go one step further and move on to convers-action. Therefore, implementing real conversational actions, which are able to make a difference.