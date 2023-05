The storm that hit the city uprooted trees, roofs and windows

A video circulating on social media — posted by Onur Kalmaz, who then spoke to Turkish news agency Demirören Haber Ajansı — shows the strong winds that slammed into Ankara, Turkey, and were able to fly off a couch. At least one person was injured in the capital as the storm tore roofs and windows off buildings, trees and sent debris flying into the sky.