That says hatred towards them over football

She is the first German woman to comment on a men’s Champions League final: Claudia Neumann goes ahead – and is defamed. Because it brings down a worldview built on testosterone.

At the World Cup in Qatar, Claudia Neumann was also praised – because she commented with rainbow colors. Image: picture alliance/dpa/ZDF

ZShe is loud and her voice is too shrill – Claudia Neumann is repeatedly reduced to that. The criticism of her work as a football commentator should appear objective. It’s about something completely different. It’s about sexism, about chauvinism, and both are repeatedly expressed in sheer hatred.

It was only this week that such comments flew through the digital world again after ZDF announced that Neumann would play the Champions League final on June 10 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League, on ZDF and on DAZN). between Manchester City and Inter Milan will comment – as the first woman ever in Germany.