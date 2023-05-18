Home » That says hatred towards them over football
Sports

That says hatred towards them over football

by admin
That says hatred towards them over football


At the World Cup in Qatar, Claudia Neumann was also praised – because she commented with rainbow colors.
Image: picture alliance/dpa/ZDF

She is the first German woman to comment on a men’s Champions League final: Claudia Neumann goes ahead – and is defamed. Because it brings down a worldview built on testosterone.

ZShe is loud and her voice is too shrill – Claudia Neumann is repeatedly reduced to that. The criticism of her work as a football commentator should appear objective. It’s about something completely different. It’s about sexism, about chauvinism, and both are repeatedly expressed in sheer hatred.

It was only this week that such comments flew through the digital world again after ZDF announced that Neumann would play the Champions League final on June 10 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League, on ZDF and on DAZN). between Manchester City and Inter Milan will comment – as the first woman ever in Germany.

See also  Villa officials announce that head coach Dean Smith has lost get out of class in nearly 5 rounds of the Premier League

You may also like

The first place with a complete victory! Su...

FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the...

Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

Europa League: Rome’s embarrassing theater! “An absolute joke”...

Alessandria: «We expect clarity and honesty from the...

Wenban effect? ​​Spurs have sold 2,500 season tickets...

Barák shoots the Fiorentina on cloud 7 –...

Jeff Dodds new CEO of Formula E –...

FC Schalke 04 takes a close look –...

Busquets was unique — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy