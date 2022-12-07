Substation was damaged, tens of thousands of customers in North Carolina lost power for 3 consecutive days

CCTV News Client News According to a Reuters report on December 6 local time, since two substations in North Carolina were damaged on the evening of the 3rd, tens of thousands of homes and businesses have been without power for the third consecutive day. Duke Energy, which provides electricity to the area, said that as of the morning of the 6th, more than 35,000 customers in Moore County, the state, were without power. Investigate.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the U.S. needed to have a “serious national conversation” about protecting critical infrastructure.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre condemned the attack on critical infrastructure. She pointed out that multiple departments are working together to ensure that power is restored locally.