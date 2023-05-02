Sudan, clashes continue in Khartoum – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Despite the two sides having agreed to participate in talks under the aegis of the UN in Saudi Arabia, clashes have resumed in Khartoum between the Sudanese army and the paramilitaries who have been trying for weeks to overthrow the government. Meanwhile, Russian air force planes are evacuating over 200 people from Sudan. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. The operation involves 4 Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. (LaPresse)