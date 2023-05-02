Home » Sudan, clashes continue in Khartoum – Corriere TV
World

Sudan, clashes continue in Khartoum – Corriere TV

by admin
Sudan, clashes continue in Khartoum – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Despite the two sides having agreed to participate in talks under the aegis of the UN in Saudi Arabia, clashes have resumed in Khartoum between the Sudanese army and the paramilitaries who have been trying for weeks to overthrow the government. Meanwhile, Russian air force planes are evacuating over 200 people from Sudan. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. The operation involves 4 Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. (LaPresse)

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 10:18 am

© breaking latest news

See also  U.S. Capitol riots begin first hearings, Trump accused of 'center of conspiracy' - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Fifth Avenue, 5:00 AM Book review in Mondo...

Udinese transfer market – Clean sweep in attack...

Greenblatt ignores Trump, attacks anti-Zionists – breaking news

When AI creates muses: the challenge of image...

Israel: Islamic Jihad leader dies in prison after...

Optoma ML1080 projecteur compact triple laser

Behind the Chinese mega-airship a science fiction project

Our Lady of May: Art and Faith in...

Crowds at the Dobrakovo and Gostun border crossings...

Real Madrid legend Felipe Reyes took a picture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy