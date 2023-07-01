Sudan’s Armed Conflict Persists as Ceasefire Agreement Reached in Northern Darfur

Sudan’s armed conflict continues and northern Darfur reaches a ceasefire agreement June 29, 2022

Armed conflicts in Sudan persist as the capital circle, comprising Khartoum, North Khartoum, and Omdurman, experiences ongoing clashes. On June 29, the Sudanese Armed Forces launched several air strikes on the Rapid Support Forces camp, prompting the Rapid Support Forces to retaliate with anti-aircraft artillery. Additionally, both sides engaged in a shell exchange south of the city of Omdurman.

The capital of Central Darfur, Zalingei, witnessed fierce fighting between the conflicting parties. Local media reports confirm that the Rapid Support Forces have gained control over most of the city.

On the same day, Nmir Abdul Rahman, the governor of North Darfur, announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between the conflicting parties and the state’s civil affairs, security, and police departments. A committee was formed to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire. Rahman encouraged this model to be extended throughout Sudan. However, specific details regarding the mechanism and effective period of the ceasefire agreement were not disclosed.

Since April 15, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in clashes across Sudan, including the capital Khartoum. Although both sides separately declared temporary ceasefires on the 28th and 27th-28th, respectively, the conflict remains unresolved.

As Sudan continues to grapple with armed conflicts, the prospects for peace and stability in the country remain uncertain. The international community watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution and sustainable peace to be achieved.

