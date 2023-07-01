singers, lineup and traffic changes

It is the evening of the Radio Italia concert at the Foro Italico. Exactly one week after the double event that brought Vasco Rossi to Palermo, rekindling the hunger for big events in Palermo, the Italian radio par excellence is organizing for the third time the free mega-show on the lawn facing the sea. Three hours of pure music for a show that aims to enter the history of the city. From the cast to the lineup, from driving bans to useful information, here’s everything you need to know about the big concert organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Palermo and the Metropolitan City.

The cast and lineup

Fourteen artists will take to the stage with the Radio Italia Live Orchestra conducted by maestro Bruno Santori. Here is the ladder:

Levante

Summer song Tikibombom Vivo

Diodate

Sunglasses Make noise What a wonderful life

Max Pezzali

North South West East Keep time No regrets

Saint John

Marrakech

Crazy Love

Importante

Love

Paula & Clare

Furore Mare Chaos Let’s dance

Emma

Every time it’s like this Half the world I was looking for love – I am beautiful

Rocco Hunt

We don’t argue anymore A sudden kiss One step away from the moon

Boomdabash

For a million The only thing you want Lambada (feat. Paola & Chiara)

Mr. Rain

Flowers of Chernobyl Superheroes The end of the world (feat. Sangiovanni)

Blanco

In love A crumb of happiness Tears of lead

Irama and Rkomi

Hollywood 5 Drops Full Moon

Ligabue

Happy Hour You will laugh Screaming at the sky

What time does it start and who presents

The concert starts at 20.40. On stage, leading the evening, the actors Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu. For those who are unable to secure a place on the Foro Italico lawn, there will be a live broadcast on Sky Uno, streaming on Now and unencrypted on TV8 (as well as obviously on the radio and on official social networks). To intercept the emotions of the public the presenter Daniela Cappelletti. Behind the scenes, instead, listening to the artists Manola Moslehi. The theme song, however, will be performed live by Saturnino.

The pre-show

Those who have crowded the lawn of the Foro Italico since the afternoon, to guarantee themselves a better place and be able to enjoy a close-up show, attended the pre-show that will accompany until the evening, when the artists will take turns on stage. In fact, a moment of performance by Luca Ravanna, the stand-up comedian of records, is foreseen. Also during the pre-show, Valentina Parisse will perform.

Collection points and pre-filtering

Furthermore, some collection and pre-filtering points have been identified to favor the orderly flow of spectators into the areas intended for public parking. Sector “1” is intended for accreditation by sponsors, guests and people with disabilities and can be reached along via Ponte di Mare, via Tiro a Segno or via Lincoln: from there you can reach piazza Tonnarazza (Foro Umberto I) or via Lincoln (via Nicolò Cervello) where the pre-filtering barriers 1 and 2 will be located (piazza Tonnarazza and via Lincoln). Sectors “2” and “3”, on the other hand, are intended for spectators (when filled), which can be reached by walking alternatively: via Lincoln, via Nicolò Cervello, via Butera, piazza Kalsa, corso Vittorio Emanuele, via Cala, piazza Capitaneria di Porto ( in this way it is possible to reach the pre-filtering points 2, 3 and 4 in via Lincoln, piazza Kalsa and Porta Felice, near the Nautoscope.All routes in the vicinity of the area where the event will take place will be assisted by the staff of the Finally, the stewards will be equipped with people counters and metal detectors to carry out checks on backpacks and bags.

Stop at the Ztl

The viability around the concert area changes, which is why it would be preferable to use public transport and not a private car. The Ztl is suspended from today until 6 on July 1st (the day after the show) and, in any case, until the need ceases. Today until 8 pm (and in any case until the end of the trials), the sea side carriageway of Foro Umberto I will be closed. This will lead to a two-way traffic on the mountain side carriageway, with deviations permitted at the gates in piazza Tumminello and at the height of the Ilardo ice cream shop. It will be forbidden to park along the entire road and whoever does so will have to remove the vehicle.

Parking bans

No one can park from tonight until the next morning of the big concert (around 6am) in some neighboring areas such as via Francesco Crispi, via Cala, Foro Umberto I, piazza Tonnarazza, piano di Sant’Erasmo, via Lincoln, Porta Reale, via Cervello, via Torremuzza, piazza Kalsa, ascent of Santi Romano, via Butera. Hefty fines from the municipal police and tow trucks for violators of parking bans.

All roads closed

Many roads will literally close to vehicular traffic. Among these via Francesco Crispi (with the closure of the underpass towards Cala) in the section between piazza XIII Vittime and the Cala, corso Vittorio Emanuele from via Porto Salvo to Foro Umberto I, piazza Tonnarazza, piazza Tumminello, via Ponte di Mare, via Messina Marine, via Lincoln, via Tiro a Segno.

Coach parking areas

Coaches, on the other hand, will be able to access the stretch that goes from via Cappello to via Adorno because that is the area chosen for their stop. In addition to this (which also includes viale dei Picciotti), there are also the Basile car park, the Nina Siciliana car park, the John Lennon car park (the one in piazzale Giotto) and the car park in piazzale Francia.

Vehicles that can circulate

Not all means are achieved by this ordinance. In fact, ambulances and rescue and emergency vehicles, those of the Civil Protection and also those of the police forces will be able to pass. To these are added the vehicles of the organizers in possession of a pass issued by the organization, those of operators, crew and television technicians and accredited press officers and, finally, the vehicles that transport the disabled. In fact, they will be able to access up to Piazza Tonnarazza.

The rules for the disabled

And, still on the subject of the disabled, Radio Italia has set up in one of the macro-sectors (the second), an ad hoc equipped space totally available to the disabled, with access from the paved concrete road, which divides the macro-sectors 1 and 2: this will allow access, with ease, even to those who have difficulty walking. However, however, it will not be possible to reserve your seat.

What is forbidden to bring with you

Inside the area near the lawn it is forbidden to bring suitcases and trolleys, spray cans (including mosquito repellent, deodorant, sunscreen), stadium horns, weapons, explosive material, pyrotechnic devices, smoke bombs, signal flares, stones, knives or other sharp or cutting objects, toy weapons with red caps, alcoholic beverages of any strength, narcotic substances, poisons, harmful substances, flammable material. It is also forbidden to enter and remain in a state of intoxication or under the influence of drugs, to sell drinks contained in cans, glass bottles, metal flasks or plastic bottles of any size inside the facility.

Finally, it is not possible to bring animals of any kind and size, to introduce sticks for selfies and tripods, motorcycle helmets of any kind, umbrellas and rods, musical instruments, pens and laser pointers, drones and remote-controlled airplanes, bicycles, skateboards , skates and overboards, tents and sleeping bags and all other offensive items.

Furthermore, it is forbidden to exhibit material that hinders the visibility of other spectators or that interferes with the emergency signs or that, in any case, is an obstacle to the escape routes towards the exits, to carry out any kind of commercial activity that has not been previously authorized for registered by the company organizing the event, carry out aggressive acts towards the personnel in charge of the control and, finally, stay on access and exodus routes and on any other escape route.

Ban on the sale of spirits

For the critical issues related to the consumption of alcohol, combined with the distorted use of glass or aluminum containers, it has been ordered to public operators, both permanent and itinerant, that until the day after the concert cannot sell spirits, they can instead sell beverages marketed in glass and aluminum or plastic containers, only if poured into paper cups. This prohibition is also extended to the operators of the neighboring areas such as in the stretch of Corso Vittorio Emanuele included between via Roma and Porta, piazza Marina, via Cala, Foro Umberto I, piazza Kalsa area, via Lincoln, Central Station area (piazza Giulio Cesare, piazza Sant’Erasmo and piazza Fonderia.

Supply of free drinking water

Specific columns will be placed inside the Sectors for the supply of drinking water as well as a suitable number of chemical toilets. There will also be medical and basic ambulances and rescue teams. It is also forbidden to camp out in the urban area of ​​the lawn of the Foro Umberto I, in order to prevent the parking of people in the hours preceding the concert.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

