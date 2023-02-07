“I couldn’t hear my voice.” And then break everything. Moment of great embarrassment for Amadeus at the Sanremo Festival: during his performance, Blanco kicked vases and flowers, smashing everything. “The nice thing about music is that things don’t always have to go a certain way. If I didn’t hear the voice, I thought I’d rock it all and have fun anyway.” The Brescian singer Blanco made a disaster on the stage of the Flower Festival. And a real insult to this event, given that Sanremo has always been the city of flowers and the Sanremo Festival is its standard-bearer.

A moment of great discomfort both for Amadeus, who then commits a new gaffe and calls Blanco “Salmo”, and for those who then had to clean up the stage after Blanco’s havoc. Who was subjected to boos and criticism both at the Ariston and in the press room. And thank goodness that his song, which he was singing, is called “L’isola delle rose”.

“It was from the time of Bugo and Morgan I hadn’t seen such a thing” commented Amadeus. While Gianni Morandi started sweeping the stage. 2023

