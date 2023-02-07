Reposted from: Chengdu Daily Jinguan

The new crown recovery standard is to be able to hold your breath for 40 seconds?don’t be misled these are just rumors

Infection with XBB strains is prone to severe diarrhea. Do you want to prepare montmorillonite powder? The new crown recovery standard is to be able to hold your breath for 40 seconds? Can coenzyme Q10 prevent myocarditis induced by new crown infection? Don’t be misled, these are just rumors. On the 7th, the Sichuan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention sorted out these rumors and the truth.

Infection with XBB strains is prone to severe diarrhea. Do you want to prepare montmorillonite powder?

The World Health Organization has issued a statement, judging from the current data, the severity of infection with XBB is not significantly different from other strains of Omicron, and there is no mention of the statement that it mainly attacks the gastrointestinal tract and diarrhea. Gastrointestinal symptoms may indeed appear in the new coronavirus infection, but diarrhea and vomiting are not the main symptoms of the new coronavirus. Even if diarrhea occurs, viral diarrhea mainly depends on self-healing. In this process, it is more worthy of attention to prevent dehydration and electrolyte imbalance through rehydration salts, rather than eating montmorillonite powder to stop diarrhea.

The new crown recovery standard is to be able to hold your breath for 40 seconds?

There is no basis for this kind of judgment. In the recent editions of the new crown diagnosis and treatment plan, the evaluation criteria for the recovery and discharge of the new coronavirus infection usually include the following aspects: body temperature, symptoms, imaging, and nucleic acid testing (the tenth edition of the diagnosis and treatment plan It is no longer required), and did not mention “holding breath”, which shows that “holding breath for more than 40 seconds” has not been used as the standard for recovering from the new crown.

Can coenzyme Q10 prevent myocarditis induced by new crown infection?

There is currently no evidence that coenzyme Q10 can prevent myocarditis induced by new crown infection, and coenzyme Q10 has not been approved for the treatment of any disease, and is only allowed to be sold as a dietary supplement. Coenzyme Q10 can only play an auxiliary role in heart diseases. The so-called prevention of myocarditis is purely exaggerated.

Moreover, coenzyme Q10 in the human body is mainly synthesized by itself, and a small amount is supplemented from food, so it is not easy to be deficient. When the human body does not lack coenzyme Q10, a large amount of supplementation will not bring additional benefits. Coenzyme Q10 needs to be taken under the guidance of a doctor or pharmacist. As a health product, it is not recommended to take it in large quantities for a long time.Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Wang Jingyu