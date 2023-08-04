Home » Sudden Death Shocks Santiago de Cuba: Mourning the Loss of Franklin Santiesteban




Sadness and shock have overwhelmed the residents of Santiago de Cuba following the sudden death of Franklin Santiesteban. The young man passed away this morning due to a heart attack, leaving his friends and loved ones devastated. Known as “the beard” among his friends, news of Santiesteban’s death quickly spread through social media, where many expressed their pain and grief.

In a heartfelt tribute on the Facebook group “360 Santiago de Cuba Compra y Venta,” Yanier Alejandro Mestre bid farewell to Santiesteban, describing him as a good father and an excellent friend. It has been revealed that Santiesteban was in the process of selling his belongings with the intention of leaving the country, a fact that has surprised and shocked those close to him.

One friend of the young man expressed their anguish and sadness in a comment, questioning why Santiesteban had changed his plans and left behind his family. The loss of Franklin Santiesteban has created a profound void in the community, prompting an outpouring of affection and support for his family and loved ones.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding Santiesteban’s death have been released at this time. However, his friends and close ones are deeply mourning the loss of a good friend, father, and companion.

