Increasing Strain on Animal Shelters in New York City: Economic Difficulties Prompt Pet Surrenders

Overcrowded Animal Shelters in New York City

New York, Aug 3 (EFE) – The economic hardship faced by many New Yorkers is resulting in an alarming increase in the number of pets being surrendered to public shelters in the city. This surge in pet abandonment has led to overcrowded conditions, with a staggering 50 percent increase in shelter occupancy during the first five months of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

“We are overcrowded, and with overcrowding comes many problems,” stated Katy Hansen, spokesperson for the Animal Care Center (ACC), which operates three locations in the city. In an interview with the Gothamist newspaper, Hansen highlighted the stress faced by both the animals and shelter employees due to the escalating situation. The constant barking of dogs, whether inside cages or outside of what used to be their homes, has even compelled employees to resort to earplugs.

Hansen pointed out that a significant number of dogs being surrendered are under the age of four, with this statistic coinciding with the record-breaking number of animals adopted by New Yorkers during the pandemic. Some dogs have been found wandering the city streets or abandoned tied to fences.

“People are giving up their longtime pets because their owners can’t afford dog food or kitty litter or expensive medical care,” the shelter spokesperson added. In June alone, 200 individuals relinquished their animals due to financial difficulties or eviction from their homes.

Despite efforts to provide food for the animals in order to encourage owners to retain their pets, there are individuals who find themselves in exceedingly challenging circumstances, leading them to surrender their beloved companions.

Prior to the pandemic in 2020, animals typically stayed at the shelter for less than a week before finding new homes. However, adoption rates have significantly slowed, resulting in animals staying for 12 to 14 days on average. Last week, the ACC took in 130 cats and 134 dogs, but only 32 dogs and 104 cats were adopted.

The influx of cats has overwhelmed the ACC’s Manhattan headquarters to the extent that they can no longer accommodate any more felines. Boxes full of cats now clutter the hallways.

Since January, a total of 2,918 pets have been adopted; however, in the same seven-month period, the ACC received a staggering 7,493 cats, dogs, guinea pigs, and rabbits. In comparison, during the corresponding period last year, 2,769 animals were adopted, while 6,702 pets were received by the shelter.

The ACC, which has faced criticism for euthanizing some animals, has introduced a special adoption fee campaign for senior cats and large dogs, urging New Yorkers to consider adopting these animals.

It is evident that the overcrowding issue faced by animal shelters in New York City demands urgent attention. The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the problem, with individuals grappling to provide for their pets amidst financial hardships. The plight of these animals and the dedicated shelter employees who are working tirelessly to care for them warrants community support and action.

(c) EFE Agency

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN | ON VIDEO: Trump pleads not guilty in the case against him, linked to the assault on the Capitol