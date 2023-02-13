A game to say the least pyrotechnics. Negative records, unfortunate episodes and a charisma to be envied. Well Thauvin, Bijol protagonist and Beto…

Bijol does it all. Assists, own goals and goals! But let’s proceed step by step. Kick off, after a few steps the ball lands on Bijol’s feet who serves with a kilometer throw amenities. The boy sets up on his own and with his weak foot scores a great goal, starting what will be a pyrotechnic match: 1-0. It is the fastest goal of the season. 25 seconds were enough for Udinese to take the lead. After a few minutes, however, Matheus Henrique kicks on goal, hits right Biol and the trajectory of the ball displaces Silvestri who, perhaps, could have been a little more reactive but it certainly wasn’t easy. In short, everything to be redone: 1-1. It is the eighth goal scored by the Friulians in the first 15 minutes. A negative record for Sottil’s boys which certainly represents a fact to think about.

In the 25th minute Frattesi hit a sensational post after Marchizza had managed to withstand Becao's impact. Silvestri had remained completely still. Two minutes later, in the 27th minute, Samardzic takes a free kick. Biol he collects the assist from his teammate and with a super goal from the penalty area gives the bianconeri the lead: 2-1. It's amazing how everything happened in the first half of the game. 10 seconds before the end of the first half, Frattesi serves Bajrami. The Albanian puts it strong and tense in the penalty area and Perez he touches her with his arm just enough to put Silvestri out of the game. In short, the most classic of own goals: 2-2. But it doesn't end there. Here are the report cards – without filters – of our editorial staff! Do you agree with our votes?

