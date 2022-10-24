China News Agency, Beijing, October 24th. London News: On the 24th local time, Rishi Sunak was elected the leader of the British Conservative Party and will become the first Indian Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, Mordaunt, the former defense minister, withdrew from the Conservative Party leadership race. Sunak was elected as the only candidate for the Conservative Party leadership, and he will succeed Truss as the British Prime Minister.

According to the British government website and Reuters reports, Sunak, 42, is of Indian descent and his family moved to the UK in the 1960s. Sunak worked in the financial industry before entering politics. He entered British politics as a Conservative MP in 2015, and has served as British Chancellor of the Exchequer since February 2020. In July of this year, Sunak resigned from the government after losing confidence in the then Prime Minister Johnson. A few days later, he announced his candidacy for British Prime Minister.

On September 5, Sunak lost the contest with Truss. Truss was elected leader of the Conservative Party and became British Prime Minister the next day. On October 20, Truss announced that he would resign as the leader of the Conservative Party because he could not fulfill the mission entrusted by the ruling Conservative Party, that is, he would no longer be the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Truss enacted massive tax cuts during his tenure, which Reuters said sparked a backlash in British financial markets. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Kwarten and former Home Secretary Sulla Braverman resigned. Newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has scrapped “almost all” of the tax cuts in Truss’ massive tax cut package.

Reuters reported that Sunak will face a series of daunting challenges after taking office, including the energy crisis, soaring prices, divisions within the Conservative Party and economic downturn, and his task is to restore stability to the British economy. (Finish)