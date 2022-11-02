LONDON. In the umpteenth reverse of a conservative leader, Rishi Sunak today announced that it will go to the COP27the UN climate conference that this year, or rather in a few days, will be held in Egypt Sharm El Sheikh. “There is no long-term prosperity without taking action against climate change,” said the new British Prime Minister, “there is no energy security without investing in renewables.
