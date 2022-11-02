A 46-year-old man residing in Manzano pours into very serious conditions, who on Wednesday 2 November, around 8.30 am, in Percoto di Pavia di Udine, at the intersection of via Luigi Sturzo and via San Mauro, was involved in a road accident.

He was traveling on his motorbike when, due to a cause under investigation by the local police officers, he crashed into a car, driven by a thirty-year-old woman living in the Middle Friuli, which ended up against a boundary wall of a house.

The centaur was thrown about seven meters, falling to the ground and suffering a severe trauma to the head. The call for help was immediate and the nurses of the Sores central station sent an automatic from Udine and an ambulance from Palmanova which arrived on site after 7 minutes.

The man was unconscious. Stabilized, he was transported with the utmost urgency to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Unharmed driver and occupants of the car. The firefighters intervened on the spot to make the vehicles safe.

Also on Wednesday, in Venzone, inside an area of ​​a petrol station, along the highway 13 Pontebbana, a centaur was the victim of a crushing of his foot following a very low speed run over by the driver of a car.

Sores nurses sent an ambulance crew to the scene which transported the motorcyclist in green code to the Tolmezzo hospital.