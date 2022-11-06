Home News Drunk behind the wheel, a barrage of withdrawn licenses
Drunk behind the wheel, a barrage of withdrawn licenses

TREVISO. Burst of licenses collected between the night of Friday and Saturday during the checks between Treviso and Castelfranco. Four complaints between Treviso and the district. An A Sant’Angelo where a 44-year-old Hungarian, residing in Meolo, was caught in his car with a significant alcoholic value. Another in West Street in Treviso where a 32-year-old from Cavazza (Bergamo) was reported not only for driving in a state of intoxication but also for a steel bar he had in the trunk.

A young 24-year-old woman from Treviso is also in trouble, positive surprise at the alcoholic while driving along the Pontebbana in Villorba. And then in via Verdi a Silea a 27-year-old Colombian, residing in Cavallino Tre Porti (Venice), was caught drunk while driving and wearing a few grams of marijuana.

Finally, two licenses collected in the Castellana area. One in via Staiazza in Castelfranco where a 28-year-old employee from Riese was caught driving with a significant alcohol level. The other in via Redipuglia in Castelfranco: protagonist a 33-year-old worker from Vedelago.

