TREVISO. Burst of licenses collected between the night of Friday and Saturday during the checks between Treviso and Castelfranco. Four complaints between Treviso and the district. An A Sant’Angelo where a 44-year-old Hungarian, residing in Meolo, was caught in his car with a significant alcoholic value. Another in West Street in Treviso where a 32-year-old from Cavazza (Bergamo) was reported not only for driving in a state of intoxication but also for a steel bar he had in the trunk.

A young 24-year-old woman from Treviso is also in trouble, positive surprise at the alcoholic while driving along the Pontebbana in Villorba. And then in via Verdi a Silea a 27-year-old Colombian, residing in Cavallino Tre Porti (Venice), was caught drunk while driving and wearing a few grams of marijuana.

Finally, two licenses collected in the Castellana area. One in via Staiazza in Castelfranco where a 28-year-old employee from Riese was caught driving with a significant alcohol level. The other in via Redipuglia in Castelfranco: protagonist a 33-year-old worker from Vedelago.