Ancelotti does not retract his statements and is not afraid of being disqualified. The Real Madrid coach, in a press conference on the eve of the match against Celtic that is worth the first place in the group, dwelt at length on his possible sanction. The statements of the Italian coach are taken from Bernabeu Digital.

SPAIN — Real Madrid are playing first place for themselves and … Spain. “We will learn from the mistakes made with Girona. Against Celtic it will be a very open game. I respect this team a lot. It is an important match because we want to finish our group in first place. Not because it is important to be seeded in the round of 16,” also because there are important teams that will finish second, but for prestige. This team has always written the history of this competition. ” It will also be the last standard-bearer of Spanish football. “What happened depends on many factors, I think it was just a coincidence. And in any case I would wait before reciting the de profundis of Spanish football and what happened. I advise critics to be less impulsive in their judgments, because maybe a May a Spanish team may have won the Europa League. “

WAS — It is also inevitable to talk about the possible disqualification. Ancelotti leaves no room for interpretations. “I want to clarify the matter. I want to clarify that I did not disrespect anyone, they denounced me because I said” invented penalty “. My opinion is that it was not a penalty for what they explained to us this season. I’m stupid it’s a football issue that is still unclear. They have to explain to me what the rule is. VAR is a nice invention, but sometimes it matters more than the referee. I don’t know if they will disqualify me, but I still sleep at night. I said something everyone thinks. If I am punished, I will acknowledge it. I have collected more than 1000 appearances in the field, if I miss four it will certainly not be the end of the world and I do not think my statistics will be affected “. See also Il Toro offers Belotti a renewal of 4 million The ball goes to the Rooster

November 1st – 7:14 pm

