Which I adore Bill Granger it’s nothing new, I have all his books and I often draw recipes from them, because he has the same philosophy as me, “minimum effort, maximum result”.Of the recipes tried in his books I never say never a recipe has disappointed me and that is no small thing!!!These slices struck me because of the coconut, which I’m crazy about if we combine chocolate then it’s the end (see the infamous Bounty) so how could I not try them???!But Sunday has its pitfalls, for example trying to make sense of the son’s room which was now a real battlefield. (see photos to believe!).

But having read the magic word “super easy” I said to myself

“but yessss I’ll take a ten minute rest and do them!”.

In fact it was just like that, “my” Bill never lies, what he says is always true 🙂

And while they were cooking, the little one’s bedroom “magically” returned to order.

But (I always have a but in my pocket) fresh out of the oven I said to myself “naaaaaa I’ll eat a little piece and then who knows what nausea!!” and instead I’m here picking all the time, other than Bounty with obviously “respect” speaking 🙂

In short, try them, they are easy, fast and enjoyable, what more could you want?

What do you say? Bill Granger in your kitchen? Ehhhhh who do you tell!!!! :))))

Ingredients:

250g of desiccated coconut without sugar

220g of granulated sugar

100g of melted and cooled butter

2 medium eggs, lightly beaten

150g of good quality dark chocolate, in drops

Heat the oven to 180°C. Line a shallow 23x33cm baking tray with baking paper (I used a 24x22cm one and left them in the oven for about ten more minutes).

In a large bowl mix the coconut with the sugar, then add the butter and eggs and stir to combine.

Stir in the chocolate chips and press the dough into the pan.

Bake it for 20 minutes, until it sets.

Let the dough rest in the pan for 5 minutes, then cut it into rectangles and transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.