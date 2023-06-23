Home » Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Mario Elefante conquers social media, the memes of the new power-up are all the rage
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Mario Elefante conquers social media, the memes of the new power-up are all the rage

It’s only been a few hours since the announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder but the network already seems to dote on for Mario Elephant and consequently on social networks such as Twitter appreciation posts and posts are depopulating meme on the mustachioed plumber’s new power-up.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, today during the June Direct Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new 2D platformer coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.

In the game we will be able to take advantage of the classic Mario power-ups, such as the Super Mushroom and the Fire Flower, but also some completely new ones. One of them was shown in the closing bars of the announcement trailer and gives to our hero the features and size of an elephant anthropomorphic, capable of wiping out any enemy in its path.

Evidently many have appreciated this adorable transformation, as confirmed by the numerous posts on social media in the last few hours seasoned with amateur illustrations, memes and so on, of which you can find some examples below.

What do you think, do you also like Mario’s new transformation from Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Let us know in the comments.

