Friday’s gossip: Salah, Klopp, Lukaku, Mount, Ward-Prowse, Walker, Rice, Maddison

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 31, is the next marquee signing being targeted by the Saudi Pro League after the arrivals of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. (Four Four Two)external-link

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has ruled out the Liverpool head coach leaving Anfield to replace Hansi Flick as Germany’s national team boss. (Mirror)external-link

AC Milan are hoping to beat arch-rivals Inter to the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, despite the Belgium forward spending last season on loan with the Champions League finalists. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

Manchester United have found a middle ground with Chelsea over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount, with the 24-year-old close to a £60m move. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is the club’s future captain and the Gunners are preparing a third offer closer to West Ham’s demands. (Mail) external-link

Rice remains keen to join Arsenal despite Manchester City planning to enter the race and the Treble winners also being able to meet the £100m asking price. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Guardian)external-link

Bayern Munich are willing to offer a two-year deal to Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker, 33. (Bild – in German)external-link

Fulham are leading the race for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, with the 28-year-old open to a move to Craven Cottage following Saints’ relegation from the Premier League. (Independent)external-link

Fulham boss Marco Silva is considering a “lucrative offer” to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. (i Sport)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are lining up a shock £13m move for Manchester United and Tunisia playmaker Hannibal Mejbri, 20, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Birmingham. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

The Bundesliga side are also keen on Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer, 21, as Dortmund seek a replacement for Jude Bellingham. (Bild – in German)external-link

Premier League quartet Brentford, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves will rival Sporting Lisbon to sign £25m-rated Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, from Championship play-off finalists Coventry City. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United have offered Jose Mourinho’s Roma the chance to sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26. (Metro)external-link

Roma winger Justin Kluivert, 24, will have a medical with Bournemouth on Friday before the Netherlands international completes a £9.5m move to the Cherries on a five-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has approved a potential move to Juventus, with the 30-year-old expected to turn down offers from Saudi Arabia. (Sky Sports Italy – in Italian)external-link

Real Madrid are monitoring Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler, 18, who has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’. (Mail)external-link

Argentina legend Lionel Messi, 35, has told Paris-St Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, he deserves “a real winning project'”. (Defensa Central – in Spanish)external-link

Star back page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

