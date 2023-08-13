Superenalotto and Lotto, sextuplet and today’s winning numbers, Saturday 12 August 2023. Two 5s worth almost 100 thousand euros hit

Milan – None 6 neither 5+1 in the competition of Superenalotto of today Saturday 12 August which he was giving away 39.8 million euros. Of note, however, 2 played by 5 points who win 96 thousand euros each. Below are the numbers drawn and the odds of all the competitions of the day.

Superenalotto

Here she is winning combination today Saturday 12 August:

2 – 40 – 48 – 78 – 81 – 90

Numero Jolly: 55

Number of Superstars: 14

The quote

SUPERENALOTTO

Points 6: None

Points 5+: None

Points 5: 2 they total 96.074,22 euro

Points 4: 517 total 408.49 euros

Points 3: 21,870 total 27.64 euros

Points 2: 350,417 total 5.22 euros

SUPERSTAR

Points 6SB: None

Points 5+SB: None

5SS Points: None

4SS Points: None

3SS points: 125 totaling 2,764 euros

2SS points: 1,920 total 100 euros

1SS points: 12,519 totaling 10 euros

0SS points: 28,163 total 5 euros

Second Chance Winnings 50 Euros: 109 total 5,450 Euros

Second Chance Winnings 3 Euros: 16,488 totaling 49,464 Euros

WinBox 1 winnings: 2,352 totaling 58,800 euros

WinBox 2 winnings: 225,145 totaling 457,478 euros

Lotto

I numbers of the Lotto drawn today Saturday 12 August:

BARI: 83 89 70 59 5

CAGLIARI: 46 8 55 78 83

FIRENZE: 90 12 19 35 76

GENOVA: 3 86 69 65 31

MILANO: 39 32 76 68 27

NAPOLI: 14 65 26 76 83

PALERMO: 69 43 90 31 67

ROMA: 5 7 26 39 46

TORINO: 60 36 79 12 10

VENEZIA: 37 48 16 84 39

NATIONAL: 83 90 7 30 82

10eLotto

here are the winning numbers extracted today Saturday 12 August:

3 – 5 – 7 – 8 – 12 – 14 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 43 – 46 – 48 – 60 – 65 – 69 – 83 – 86 – 89 – 90

Gold number: 83

Double Gold: 83, 89

