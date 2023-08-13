Superenalotto and Lotto, sextuplet and today’s winning numbers, Saturday 12 August 2023. Two 5s worth almost 100 thousand euros hit

Milan – None 6 neither 5+1 in the competition of Superenalotto of today Saturday 12 August which he was giving away 39.8 million euros. Of note, however, 2 played by 5 points who win 96 thousand euros each. Below are the numbers drawn and the odds of all the competitions of the day.
Superenalotto
Here she is winning combination today Saturday 12 August:
2 – 40 – 48 – 78 – 81 – 90
Numero Jolly: 55
Number of Superstars: 14
The quote
SUPERENALOTTO
Points 6: None
Points 5+: None
Points 5: 2 they total 96.074,22 euro
Points 4: 517 total 408.49 euros
Points 3: 21,870 total 27.64 euros
Points 2: 350,417 total 5.22 euros
SUPERSTAR
Points 6SB: None
Points 5+SB: None
5SS Points: None
4SS Points: None
3SS points: 125 totaling 2,764 euros
2SS points: 1,920 total 100 euros
1SS points: 12,519 totaling 10 euros
0SS points: 28,163 total 5 euros
Second Chance Winnings 50 Euros: 109 total 5,450 Euros
Second Chance Winnings 3 Euros: 16,488 totaling 49,464 Euros
WinBox 1 winnings: 2,352 totaling 58,800 euros
WinBox 2 winnings: 225,145 totaling 457,478 euros
Lotto
I numbers of the Lotto drawn today Saturday 12 August:
BARI: 83 89 70 59 5
CAGLIARI: 46 8 55 78 83
FIRENZE: 90 12 19 35 76
GENOVA: 3 86 69 65 31
MILANO: 39 32 76 68 27
NAPOLI: 14 65 26 76 83
PALERMO: 69 43 90 31 67
ROMA: 5 7 26 39 46
TORINO: 60 36 79 12 10
VENEZIA: 37 48 16 84 39
NATIONAL: 83 90 7 30 82
10eLotto
here are the winning numbers extracted today Saturday 12 August:
3 – 5 – 7 – 8 – 12 – 14 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 43 – 46 – 48 – 60 – 65 – 69 – 83 – 86 – 89 – 90
Gold number: 83
Double Gold: 83, 89