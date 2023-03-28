The newspaper’s publisher is accused of an alleged illegal collection of information and invasion of privacy

(LaPresse) The prince Harry has arrived in London by surprise. King Charles III’s second son appeared at the Royal Court of Justice for the second day of court hearing in the case against the publisher of the Daily Mailaccused of a alleged illegal collection of information and invasion of privacy. In fact, the prince, together with a group of VIPs, filed a lawsuit causa contro l’Associated Newspapers Ltd (Anl). It is the first time the Duke of Sussex has returned to Britain since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. (LaPresse)