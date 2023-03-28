Home Business Tunisia: the value of textile exports is growing
Since the beginning of 2023, exports of the textile and clothing sector of Tunisia have increased in value, compared to the first two months of 2022, by 16.69%, reaching 1698.08 million dinars (498.44 million EUR). This is revealed by the data of the economic newsletter Cettex. In volume, these exports decreased by 8.85%.

In January and February 2023, the Tunisian trade balance recorded an increase of 18.6 points compared to 2 months of 2022 (150.5% against 131.9%).

The analysis by market of Tunisian clothing exports, warp and weft, nonetheless shows growth in value and volume on the markets of France (+12.43% in value and 4.01% in weight), Germany (+26 .35% in value and +12.6% in weight) and Italy (+33.03% in value and +13.73% in weight). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

