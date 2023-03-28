Since the beginning of 2023, exports of the textile and clothing sector of Tunisia have increased in value, compared to the first two months of 2022, by 16.69%, reaching 1698.08 million dinars (498.44 million EUR). This is revealed by the data of the economic newsletter Cettex. In volume, these exports decreased by 8.85%.

In January and February 2023, the Tunisian trade balance recorded an increase of 18.6 points compared to 2 months of 2022 (150.5% against 131.9%).

The analysis by market of Tunisian clothing exports, warp and weft, nonetheless shows growth in value and volume on the markets of France (+12.43% in value and 4.01% in weight), Germany (+26 .35% in value and +12.6% in weight) and Italy (+33.03% in value and +13.73% in weight). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

