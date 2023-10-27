Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

The Robertson family’s harrowing story of survival after a shipwreck has captivated people for over 50 years. In 1972, Douglas Robertson, his parents, and his siblings found themselves stranded in the Pacific Ocean for 38 days after their sailboat, Lucette, was attacked and sunk by killer whales. The family survived on a small raft, living off dehydrated turtle meat and rationing their limited drinking water.

Douglas vividly recalls the terrifying moment when the orcas rammed their boat, causing it to sink. “I still remember the terror, we saw how the killer whales rose to the surface; one had opened her head and the blood was spilling into the sea,” he says. They quickly abandoned ship and inflated two rafts, salvaging essential items from the wreckage.

Despite the initial shock and fear, the family quickly adapted to their new reality. Douglas’s father, Dougal, a retired merchant navy captain, showed his resilience and toughness in the face of adversity. Lyn, Douglas’s mother, led the family in prayer, while Douglas himself displayed unwavering loyalty and refused to leave his family’s side.

The family’s survival depended on their resourcefulness and the elements aligning in their favor. Rain provided much-needed water, and eventually, a turtle approached their raft, providing a source of food. However, capturing the turtle proved to be a challenge, with Douglas recalling the difficulty of delivering a fatal blow.

As days turned into weeks, the family’s survival seemed more precarious. They were thousands of nautical miles away from the nearest land, the Galapagos Islands, and their water supply was running out. Despite the dire circumstances, the family persevered. They held onto hope and relied on each other for support.

Finally, after 38 long days, the Robertson family was rescued by a Japanese fishing vessel near the French Polynesia islands. Their remarkable survival story captured the attention of the world and serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

Today, the raft that carried the family to safety is preserved in the National Maritime Museum in Cornwall, serving as a reminder of their extraordinary tale of survival against all odds. The Robertson family’s story continues to inspire and remind us of the resilience and courage within each of us to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

