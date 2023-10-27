From Heartache to Happiness: How One Couple Found a New Life in Ronda, Spain

American couple finds happiness and a new home in Ronda, Spain, after a trip to Andalusia changed their lives. Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were facing multiple challenges, including failed attempts at in vitro fertilization and health issues, when they decided to go on a vacation to Andalusia. They chose Ronda, a city in the Spanish province of Malaga, and instantly fell in love with its beauty and the warm welcome they received from the locals. The couple celebrated Medlen’s birthday in Ronda and were surprised by the friendliness of the people. They returned to the United States but couldn’t forget their experience in Ronda. They decided that if they weren’t able to have children, they wanted a “fabulous” life, which, for them, meant living in another country, experiencing a new culture, and learning a new language. After doing the math and realizing that it was affordable to live in Ronda, they sold their belongings and moved to Spain. Although they initially faced challenges finding a suitable place to live, they eventually found an apartment and enrolled in a language academy to learn Spanish. The couple formed a community with other expats and found support from the local community as well. When Luban ended up in the hospital after a bicycle accident, the kindness of the locals was especially impactful. The couple had planned to stay in Spain for a year but ended up extending their stay. They now consider Ronda their home and have no plans to return to the United States.

Share this: Facebook

X

