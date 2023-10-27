WhatsApp Introduces Shortcut to Start Conversations with Unknown Contacts on Windows Beta

WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Starting Conversations with Unknown Contacts

WhatsApp has released a new feature in its latest beta version of Windows that allows users to start conversations with unknown contacts without having to save their details beforehand. This feature was initially introduced for iOS and Android devices in July and is now available for Windows computers through the beta version 2.2342.6.0 on the Microsoft Store.

The implementation of this functionality brings a more simplified messaging experience, as users will no longer need to manually add unknown contacts to their address book. As reported by the WABetaInfo portal, this feature also ensures a more private conversation, as the user’s established privacy settings will apply to these unknown contacts as well.

To access this feature, users simply need to click on ‘New chat’ and select the ‘Phone number’ button. From there, an interface will appear, allowing users to choose the country of the telephone number they wish to contact, along with the option to type in the number on the keyboard.

This update aims to enhance user convenience and streamline the process of initiating conversations with unknown contacts on WhatsApp.

