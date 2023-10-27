Plutarco Haza: Celebrating 30 Years of a Remarkable Acting Career

Plutarco Haza, a renowned actor, is celebrating 30 years of his successful career in the entertainment industry. At the age of 23, Haza made his first appearance on television in the soap opera ‘Si Dios me quita la vida’ after recently finishing his theater career. Despite not fitting the physical profile of leading men at the time, Haza’s passion for acting propelled him forward.

In an interview with Yahoo Life and Style, Haza expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has received throughout his career. He particularly highlighted the experience of working on the series ‘El Gallo de Oro’ alongside acclaimed actors Lucero and José Ron. Haza described the production as a great gift, especially considering the care and attention to detail that went into it.

Haza also spoke about his love for the character he portrays in ‘El Gallo de Oro’. He mentioned that he had to apply his knowledge of weapons, drive old cars, and navigate complex situations, which he found to be a gift. Acting with texts by renowned author Juan Rulfo was also a highlight for Haza.

Reflecting on his early career, Haza revealed that he initially believed his life would revolve around theater. However, opportunities in the television industry came his way, starting with his role in the iconic soap opera ‘Mirada de Mujer’ in 1997. It was a groundbreaking production that challenged the traditional archetypes and physical stereotypes of television characters.

Haza went on to star in numerous soap operas, such as ‘Romantic Obsession’, ‘Everything for Love’, ‘Loves, Loving with Treachery’, and ‘Heads or Tails’. Despite his success in soap operas, Haza desired to play more complex and antagonistic characters, inspired by his idols Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Jack Nicholson.

In recent years, Haza’s talent and career have taken him to Hollywood. He appeared in his first English-language films, ‘The Garden’ and ‘Melancholia’, in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on his Hollywood endeavors, leading him back to Spanish-language productions.

Haza’s dream of playing a complex character finally came true with his role as Lorenzo Benavides in ‘El Gallo de Oro’. He described the experience as a luxury, praising the production and his co-stars’ professionalism. Haza spent weeks preparing for the role and appreciated the opportunity to delve into such a complicated character.

Looking towards the future, Haza mentioned his upcoming projects, including the film ‘El Jardin aka: Narco Killer’. Personally, he is enjoying fatherhood and remains passionate about his profession. Haza emphasized that Spanish-speaking actors are currently experiencing the best moment in the history of their profession and urged his colleagues to seize the opportunities that come their way.

In conclusion, Plutarco Haza’s 30-year career is a testament to his dedication and passion as an actor. From his beginnings in theater to his success in soap operas and now Hollywood, Haza continues to shine in his craft. His role in ‘El Gallo de Oro’ is a milestone in his career, allowing him to explore complex characters and work alongside talented individuals. As he celebrates this milestone, Haza looks forward to new projects and the bright future ahead for Spanish-speaking actors.

