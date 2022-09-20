“Knives Out 2”

Sina Entertainment News, September 20, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the sequel to the hit crime suspense comedy “Knives Out 2” released new stills, with detective Blanco in place. The film received positive reviews after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and was launched on Netflix on December 23.

Daniel Craig returns to starring, this time will crack “The Beach Murder”, the sequel cast is still luxurious, continue to be directed & written by Rian Johnson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monai, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Madeleine Klein, Jessica Henwick and more have joined the cast.

Titled Glass Onion: The Knives Out Mystery, Detective Benoit Blanco travels to Greece to solve a murder mystery at sea, and tells the story of tech billionaire Miles Brown (Norton) who invites some of his closest friends. A buddy goes on vacation to his private Greek island, but soon discovers that nothing is perfect in paradise. Who better to peel off the layers of conspiracy than Blanco when a murder occurs?

“Knives Out 2” first had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which will be held from 9.8 to 9.18 this year. “Knives Out” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, etc. The family unfolds, telling the story of a well-known crime writer who died mysteriously after his 85th birthday, and the great detective Blank enters the family to investigate the mysterious death.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)