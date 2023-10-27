Xavi’s Optimism Grows as Players Return, Including Pedri, for the Clásico Clash

Xavi, the coach of FC Barcelona, is optimistic about the return of injured player Pedri ahead of the highly anticipated match against Real Madrid this Saturday. Both teams are currently fighting for the top spot in LaLiga, along with a surprising Girona.

In the lead-up to the match, several injured players have made their return to the pitch, which has surprised Xavi. He expressed his delight at the commitment shown by his players, stating that “the fact that everyone wants to be available is magnificent.” Xavi also provided an update on the fitness of striker Robert Lewandowski, saying that he has recovered well and has a good feeling.

Regarding Pedri, who is the oldest injured player, Xavi mentioned that they are following the expected timeline for his recovery. He reassured everyone that there is no problem with Pedri or any other injured player and commended the doctors for their work. Xavi also mentioned that the players’ willingness to push themselves to play is the best news.

Barcelona hopes to have their players fully fit for the match against Real Madrid. Xavi mentioned that those who cannot make a full recovery might be replaced by youth players like Fermín, Guiu, Casadó, and Garrido. The final squad list for the match is expected to be announced on the same day. Xavi emphasized that only players who are at 100% fitness will be selected, as they cannot afford to risk playing someone who is not fully fit.

The return of Pedri and the commitment shown by Barcelona’s players have boosted optimism within the team. The highly anticipated Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is set to be an exciting clash between the two giants of Spanish football.