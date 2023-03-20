5
EA today released a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthe new action-adventure set in the world of Star Wars expected for April 28th; the video is dedicated this time to the story of the game, showing us the desperate struggle of Cal Kestis and his crew, while the galaxy descends more and more into darkness five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order.
We leave you to the movie: good vision!
MX Video – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
