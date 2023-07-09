Suzana Mančić and Nada Topčagić topless photo | Entertainment

A photo of topless Nada Topčagić and Suzana Mančić created chaos on social networks when it appeared.

In that photo, which was taken in the nineties at sea, is the one with Suzana Mančić, both topless. They were photographed by Nada’s husband Zlatko – “A time of youth, companionship and carefreeness. My dear Suzana Mančić and me”, Nada wrote on Instagram at the time, and that post caused numerous reactions.

However, that photo was removed from her story because of her bare breasts, and Nada then explained why she published that particular photo on her profile on the social network – “Yesterday it was gloomy weather, I said ‘let’s make something happen,’ so I started searching through my pictures and found that photo. I said, soooo, when was that… And first, Suzi called me something private before that, I don’t know if she remembers that at all… It was in Kumbor. I was overjoyed when I found that photo and saw what Montenegro looked like back then. Such wilderness… so I thought: ‘God, I’m not in that time’. We know that it is all inhabited now, and I remembered those very moments, my early youth… There is nothing vulgar, nor anything, we looked so chaste.” she commented on the show “Grand Magazin”.

“That was a year after I gave birth, so I looked a bit like a burger. My s*cks were like burgers, and Suzana was just, like, a real girl. It’s that natural beauty, nothing vulgar… Where are the breasts there?! Especially me – as a boy! Today, all men have breasts like I did back then,” joked Nada, who said she posted the photo on purpose, and not by accident as many wrote.

When asked if she and Suzana would stand in front of the lens again, Nada said that they would very gladly – “Yes! As far as I’m concerned, I’m always the same. My breasts are the same! I don’t know if that’s the case with Suzana… Breast balloons are not covered today, and our little breasts, especially mine, are covered” the singer concluded with a laugh.

Suzana also commented on the photo: “We were beautiful, young, cheerful and carefree, we took pictures, so what?! That was a long time ago, now it’s history. I love Nada and her cheerful spirit,” Suzana said at the time.

