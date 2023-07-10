Home » Svitolina refused to shake hands with Azarenka, the audience booed the Belarusian | Sport
As she left “Court number one”, the fans booed Victoria Azarenka.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina she defeated the Belarusian representative Victoria Azarenka after the reversal 2:1 (2:6, 6:4, 7:6) in one of the most exciting matches at Wimbledon. Svitolina won 11:9 in the tie-break of the third set and thus advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament, and the audience mostly cheered for her and almost cried with their support even though she did not respect fair play.

Svitolina announced that she would not shake Azarenka’s hand, since he comes from “hostile Belarus”, as was the case at Roland Garros. At that tournament, the fans booed Svitolina because she didn’t want to shake hands with Sabalenka, while now she already asked for the support of the home audience in the announcement of the match. They took her side even when she completely “exculpated” Azarenka, only to then boo the Belarusian as she left the field!?


SCANDAL AT WIMBLEDON! The fans whistled the Belarusian woman, and the Ukrainian woman refused to shake hands! (VIDEO)

Azarenka also heard as she walked out and shook her head in wonder, then pointed her fists at the audience. It’s really rare that fans boo tennis players at major tournaments, that is, they always send them off with applause because they fought and did their best, and that can especially be said about Azarenka tonight.

Let’s remind, Elina Svitloina will fight for the semi-finals of Wimbledon against the best tennis player on the planet, Iga Švjontek, who survived the drama against Belinda Benčić.

