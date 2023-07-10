Home » Wimbledon: Sinner rules Galan in three sets and goes to the quarterfinals – Tennis
Jannik Sinner makes it to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon tournament. On the grass of court number 1, the blue, number 8 in the world, defeated the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan (85) in three sets, 7-6 6-4 6-4, in the fourth round. Now he will meet the Russian Roman Safiullin (92) who beat the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3) in the fourth round

