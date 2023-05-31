Sweden in NATO, Stoltenberg: “Membership possible as early as July”

Sweden could join NATO as early as July. This was announced by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “It is possible that membership will be decided at the Alliance summit in Vilnius in July. We are working hard for it to happen as soon as possible », he announced. «There is a window now, especially after the Turkish elections and with the constitution of its Parliament. I am in close and constant contact with the Turkish authorities to ensure that Sweden becomes a full NATO member as soon as possible. It’s important for the entire Nordic and Baltic region and it’s important for NATO.”

In fact, Hungary and Turkey have not yet ratified Sweden’s accession, while last month they gave the go-ahead for Finland to join. “We are in close contact with Ankara and with President Erdogan to help this process move forward as quickly as possible,” assured the NATO secretary general. Turkey accuses Stockholm of not doing enough in the fight against Kurdish “terrorism”, with hundreds of militants taking refuge in Swedish territory.

[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) ».]]

Sweden’s application for membership, like that of Finland, had triggered a reaction from Russia. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had underlined that the choice of the two countries to join the NATO military alliance had been a mistake that would have far-reaching consequences and would see the global situation change radically. Ryabkov went on to add that Finland and Sweden should have no illusions that Russia will simply tolerate their decision. Simply put, according to Ryabkov, the annexation will increase military tension.