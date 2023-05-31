not yet healed – breaking latest news

The blue sprinter will not challenge the American sprinters in the 100 m race which will be held next Friday in Florence

After Rabat also Florence: Marcell Jacobs will not participate in the Golden Gala next Friday, therefore he will miss the highly anticipated 100m challenge with the American Fed Kerley and the other big names in world speed. A painful decision reported last night in a press release from Fidal which speaks of recovery not completed after the treatments received in Germany by the specialist Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt for a slight lumbosacral block it is evidently not so slight.

At this point the near competitive future of the Olympic champion is full of question marks, as well as the appointments already scheduled for the meeting in Paris on 9 June and at the European Games in Poland on 23/25 Junewhere in addition to the 100 meters the Brescian should have lined up in the blue 4×100 grappling with the qualification for the Budapest World Cup. Last year, due to a long series of ailments, Jacobs only competed seven times, giving up the semifinal at the Eugene World Cup but winning the European title in Munich. Also considering GianMarco Tamberi’s forfeit in the high jump, the Golden Gala loses its brightest stars.

