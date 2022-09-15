Home World Sweden’s Andersson admits defeat and will resign as prime minister
Sweden's Andersson admits defeat and will resign as prime minister

2022-09-15

On September 14, local time, Swedish Prime Minister Andersson held a press conference to admit defeat in the 2022 parliamentary election and announced that he would resign as prime minister. She said she would lead the transitional government until the new government was formed, after which the Social Democratic Party would become the opposition party, and she would continue to serve as the party’s chairman.

According to Swedish TV, the current speaker of the Swedish parliament, Andreas Noren, said that on September 26, members of the parliament will gather to discuss the candidate for the speaker. On September 27, the King of Sweden will announce the opening of Parliament, and the Speaker can nominate a new Prime Minister. As early as September 30, Sweden’s new prime minister will be elected, but it does not rule out the possibility that it will take longer.

On the 14th, the Swedish Electoral Commission announced the statistical results of 99% of the votes in the parliamentary election. The opposition party camp composed of the Moderate Party, the Sweden Democrats, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats won a total of 176 seats. The Social Democratic Party, the Environment Party, the Left Party and the Center Party The group of parties formed to support the current government won only 173 seats. The center-left Social Democrats, the far-right Sweden Democrats and the center-right Moderate Party are the three major parties in parliament with 107, 73 and 68 seats respectively.

The Swedish parliament has 349 seats and elections are held every four years. In November 2021, the then Swedish Prime Minister Lofven resigned as the leader of the Social Democratic Party and Prime Minister, and then Chancellor of the Exchequer Andersson became the new leader of the Social Democratic Party and was elected Prime Minister, becoming Sweden’s first female Prime Minister. (Headquarters reporter Hao Xiaoli)

